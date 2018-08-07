DA leaders' clash over BEE policy threatens poll prospect

Just as the DA appeared to have settled its battle with Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, the party is facing a fresh ideological row, which might damage its election prospects.

At the weekend, DA leaders clashed over its policy on broad-based BEE.

The party’s ideological direction is being challenged as it seeks to refine its policy before the 2019 elections.

With less than a year to go before the national and provincial polls, the disagreement spilled into the public domain at the weekend when DA leaders took each other to task publicly.

DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said the party had scrapped BEE from its economic policy.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: DA’s BEE stance may damage poll prospects

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here.