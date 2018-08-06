POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cabinet lekgotla to focus on economic stimulus package

The outcome of the elections in Zimbabwe will also continue to dominate political discussion this week. President Emmerson Mnangagwa won Zimbabwe’s disputed presidential poll with 50.8% of the votes, compared with 44.3% for MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, who said at the weekend the party would be pursuing all legal and constitutional routes to challenge the "fraudulent and fake" election results.

Controversial prosecutions heavyweights Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi have until Friday to respond to Ramaphosa on why they should not be suspended pending inquiries related to multiple court rulings against them.

Jiba and Mrwebi were criticised for their handling of cases involving former president Jacob Zuma, as well as their decision to drop corruption and murder charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip is likely to face another motion of no confidence this week.

The deal between outgoing Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and the DA, which will see her resigning on October 31, will come under scrutiny this week.

Her disciplinary hearing was scheduled to start on Tuesday, but DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Sunday that De Lille had agreed to resign and the party had taken a decision to withdraw all internal disciplinary charges against her.

The deal is said to have divided the opposition party’s federal executive.

In parliament on Tuesday, the ad hoc committee probing the intervention in the North West provincial government will be briefed by committee researchers and the content adviser on a consolidated report of all information and evidence received, with recommendations for the way forward.

The select committee on economic and business development will deliberate and finalise the Labour Laws Amendment Bill, Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill, National Minimum Wage Bill and Labour Relations Amendment Bill.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za