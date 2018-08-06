Politics

DA gives SABC until Wednesday midnight to air land reform video

Phumzile van Damme says the public broadcaster has a duty to give the DA fair coverage after the ANC was allowed to air a video on land expropriation last week

DA leader Mmusi Maimane at a media briefing at SunSquare Cape Town Gardens on August 5 2018. Pic: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
The DA has given the SABC an ultimatum to air a video of party leader Mmusi Maimane expressing the party’s position on land reform.

This after the public broadcaster aired a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ in his capacity as leader of the ANC‚ announcing outcomes of the ANC’s lekgotla last week.

During the broadcast‚ Ramaphosa announced that the ANC had resolved that the constitution should be amended to make it clear that land expropriation without compensation is permissible.

"We will give the SABC until midnight on Wednesday‚ August 8 2018‚ to air this packaged content. This is not just about the content of the broadcast but the principle that the public broadcaster must uphold‚" DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said.

She said it was unacceptable for the public broadcaster to accept a packaged video from a political party‚ to interrupt normal programming to air the recording‚ and then deny opposition parties the opportunity to do the same.

The DA said it was not afforded the same opportunity to present its position on the matter‚ despite the party being given a right of reply on Morning Live as the platform was "simply not enough".

"In order to ensure fair and ‘equitable coverage’ the SABC has a duty to air the video package the DA has sent‚ to provide the public with adequate knowledge on the matter of land expropriation," Van Damme said.

"A failure to do so speaks to a lack of understanding of the SABC’s duty and responsibility as the public broadcaster. Major political parties should enjoy ‘equitable coverage’ on SABC‚ particularly when it comes to matters of national importance."

