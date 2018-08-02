WATCH: What it takes to amend the Constitution

On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the ANC will amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation, even though the public hearings on the matter only drew to a close on Wednesday.

The proposed amendment is aimed at clarifying the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can be effected.

Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution spoke to Business Day TV about the proposed amendment.