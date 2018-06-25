Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Two crucial inquiries, and other events to note

Pravin Gordhan is expected to make a submission to the SARS inquiry, and the Ntzebeza inquiry into KPMG wraps up, writes Bekezela Phakathi

25 June 2018
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ALON SKUY

1. Inquiry into SARS

What is it? The Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by the South African Revenue Service is looking at several things:

• the adequacy and legality of steps SARS took to tackle revenue shortfalls over the past two years;

• SARS’s adherence to tax administration processes, including for VAT refunds, mining-rehabilitation funds;

• SARS’s adherence to customs and excise provisions;

• any change in the operating model on the effectiveness of SARS operations; and

• the integrity of supply-chain management and tendering processes.

What it is not: It is separate from disciplinary proceedings against suspended commissioner Tom Moyane and from the Davis tax committee, which looked at a broad range of issues relating to SA’s tax system.

When: The commission’s first public hearing takes place from Tuesday until Friday in Pretoria.

Why it matters: Under Moyane’s watch, public confidence in SARS plummeted, leading to a R48bn hole in revenue collection.

2. KPMG inquiry

What is it? The Ntsebeza inquiry into KPMG is an independent inquiry commissioned by industry watchdog Saica

What it’s looking at:

• KPMG’s work for the Gupta family

• Its work on the withdrawn SARS “rogue unit” report

Upshot: the inquiry will determine whether Saica should take disciplinary action

3. ANC election manifesto workshop: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address on Monday.

4. National Council of Provinces hearings: the select committee on finance holds public hearings on the Public Audit Amendment Bill and considers submissions on various labour bills, on Tuesday.

5. Expropriation: The constitutional review committee holds public hearings on amending the property clause to allow for expropriation of land without compensation, in Limpopo and the Northern Cape this week.

