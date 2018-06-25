POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Two crucial inquiries, and other events to note

1. Inquiry into SARS

What is it? The Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by the South African Revenue Service is looking at several things:

• the adequacy and legality of steps SARS took to tackle revenue shortfalls over the past two years;

• SARS’s adherence to tax administration processes, including for VAT refunds, mining-rehabilitation funds;

• SARS’s adherence to customs and excise provisions;

• any change in the operating model on the effectiveness of SARS operations; and

• the integrity of supply-chain management and tendering processes.

What it is not: It is separate from disciplinary proceedings against suspended commissioner Tom Moyane and from the Davis tax committee, which looked at a broad range of issues relating to SA’s tax system.

When: The commission’s first public hearing takes place from Tuesday until Friday in Pretoria.

Why it matters: Under Moyane’s watch, public confidence in SARS plummeted, leading to a R48bn hole in revenue collection.

2. KPMG inquiry

What is it? The Ntsebeza inquiry into KPMG is an independent inquiry commissioned by industry watchdog Saica

What it’s looking at:

• KPMG’s work for the Gupta family

• Its work on the withdrawn SARS “rogue unit” report

Upshot: the inquiry will determine whether Saica should take disciplinary action

3. ANC election manifesto workshop: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address on Monday.

4. National Council of Provinces hearings: the select committee on finance holds public hearings on the Public Audit Amendment Bill and considers submissions on various labour bills, on Tuesday.

5. Expropriation: The constitutional review committee holds public hearings on amending the property clause to allow for expropriation of land without compensation, in Limpopo and the Northern Cape this week.