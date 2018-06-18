POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC to have another bash at ending provincial headaches

As the ANC battles to restore normality in its provincial structures, its special national executive committee (NEC) meeting planned for Monday will once again attempt to resolve the longstanding issues.

The party has been working to resolve conflict in the deeply divided KwaZulu-Natal region, where an elective conference was interdicted through a court order last week.

Another problem region is the North West, where a new premier is yet to be appointed following Supra Mahumapelo’s resignation. A list of candidates submitted by the provincial executive committee could not pass muster with NEC members during its last sitting.

The NEC will also receive a report from ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who led a team deployed to resolve issues in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

Land reform

Also on Monday, the portfolio committee on rural development and land reform will start with its public hearings on the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill.

The first hearings will be held in Limpopo after the Constitutional Court instructed Parliament to strengthen public participation in the bill.

Hearings are also scheduled for the Free State, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape.

The bill seeks to amend the 1994 Restitution of Land Rights Act by "amending the cut-off date for lodging of land claims by those dispossessed of property in terms of section 25(7) of the Constitution".

The hearings come just a week before Parliament’s constitutional review committee begins its own consultations with communities on section 25 of the Constitution after Parliament passed a motion on the expropriation of land without compensation.

On Wednesday the ad hoc committee on the funding of political parties will hold public hearings into the political party funding bill that was adopted by Parliament in March.

The bill, if passed, will force political parties to disclose their funders, amid a push for more transparency.

On Thursday National Council of Provinces members will have a question-and-answer session with Deputy President David Mabuza.

During the week Parliament will also discuss draft legislation, including the national minimum wage bill and other labour law amendments currently before the National Council of Provinces.

