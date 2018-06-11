DA eyes Gauteng and Northern Cape

The DA has set its sights on Gauteng and the Northern Cape as two strategic provinces in which it wants to increase its support during the 2019 national elections, to become the biggest party in those provinces, as well as to form governments.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane indicated on Saturday following a meeting of the party’s federal executive in Johannesburg that the party would also focus on increasing its majority support in the Western Cape, the only province it governs.

"In addition to this, we plan to substantially increase our percentage of the national votes cast. This means that the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and the Eastern Cape will contribute significantly to the growth targets of the party based on our strong structures and electoral performance," Maimane said.

The race to the national elections will start in earnest in June as Parliament goes on recess and parties take to the ground.