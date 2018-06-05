ANC condemns insults against the president, made by its own members

The ANC has condemned insults directed against President Cyril Ramaphosa by ANC leaders and members on social media "in the strongest terms".

The ANC statement comes after the Citizen reported on Monday that Dihlabeng local municipality mayor Lindiwe Kambule Makhalema called Ramaphosa a sell-out in a Facebook group that allows only verified ANC members to be a part of it.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement that the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) had recently adopted a social media policy that moves from a premise that all ANC structures and members will operate within the discipline and policies of the organisation, while still enjoying freedom of expression.

"The ANC believes that it is possible to express viewpoints without resorting to personal attacks and insults," Mabe said, adding that the ANC’s social media policy prescribed that any posting must be legal, ethical and respectful at all times, and prohibited members from utilising inflammatory language.

"We therefore find the recent upsurge in insults towards our leadership, particularly the president, extremely disturbing and view them in serious light. The use of social media platforms should, at all times, be in line with the ANC constitution and code of conduct, and seek to advance debates and discussions in a rational and responsible manner," Mabe said.

He said they called on the Gauteng and Free State provincial executive committees (PEC) to institute disciplinary processes against the instigators of disunity within the organisation, without delay. "This is specifically with reference to the mayor of Dihlabeng local municipality who publicly insulted President Ramaphosa."