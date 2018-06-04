POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma due in court again on charges related to arms deal

Former president Jacob Zuma will be back in court on Friday to face charges of graft.

It will be Zuma’s second appearance in the High Court in Durban. The charges are the same as those against him that were dropped in 2009.

His lawyer, Michael Hulley, has reportedly written to the National Prosecuting Authority for a stay of prosecution on the 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

This comes after all legal briefs were cancelled, as Zuma did not have the means to pay for it, and after he missed his own deadline to take the decision to charge him on review. His ability to afford defence counsel was compounded by an application brought by the DA in which it asked the court to order that Zuma pay back the state money that was spent trying to avoid facing the 16 charges.

The charges relate to 783 questionable payments the former president allegedly received in connection with the country’s controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.