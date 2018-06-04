IFP wins in KZN show growing political savvy

Most notably, the IFP won 14 out of 17 wards in by-elections in Nquthu in 2017, giving the party a majority in the council that allowed it to elect its candidate as mayor in the northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is highly divided as it prepares to go into its provincial conference to elect new leadership.

There have also been rumblings about a possible new political party that will be launched by a pro-Zuma lobby group. But the former president’s son, Edward, has distanced his father from any such talk.

The National Freedom Party (NFP), which split the IFP’s vote after its formation, has all but disintegrated with voters mostly rejoining the IFP.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh said in a statement following the Matubatuba vote that the IFP was growing.

Singh told Business Day said the NFP was "out of the question at this stage" and the ANC in the province was unstable.

"I think people are once again beginning to see the IFP as a voice of reason," Singh said.

He said that the IFP was now stable, which attracted support.

A leadership change in the party was, however, inevitable after IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi indicated that he would hand over the reins at the party’s next elective conference later this year.

Buthelezi was instrumental in campaigning for his party ahead of the by-elections.