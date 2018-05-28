POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC to clarify stance on land expropriation
The ANC is expected to make clear its stance on the expropriation of land without compensation this week.
The outcomes of the governing party’s land summit were expected to be discussed at a meeting of its national executive committee in Pretoria at the weekend.
The summit recommended the inclusion of expropriation without compensation in the Expropriation Bill, as it believed that the Constitution allowed the government to do so.
The party’s view, after the summit, was that section 25 allowed the state to expropriate without compensation, but the issue was that this had not been tested. The recommendations may raise the hackles of those national executive committee members who took a populist and factional stance during the ANC’s national conference in December on changing the Constitution to include expropriation without compensation.
The national executive committee will also discuss the replacement of North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, who resigned last week. Mahumapelo remains the ANC’s chairman in the province, a position he was elected to, but he reportedly might be facing a fight in the national executive committee over this position as well.
Today the High Court in Bloemfontein is expected to hand down judgment in an application by Gupta-linked companies and associates in the Estina dairy farm matter to have the most recent seizing of assets set aside.
In April the Asset Forfeiture Unit seized cars, aircraft and properties belonging to the Gupta family and associates.
Deputy President David Mabuza will be in Parliament on Tuesday to answer questions regarding the negative press coverage of the South African National Aids Council, the current state of the council and delays around HIV testing.
Mabuza will also be asked about the government’s decision to place North West under administration.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen wants Mabuza to give reasons why the entire province was placed under administration and who or which national department would be tasked with leading the administration process.
Also on Tuesday, Parliament’s standing committee on finance will hold public hearings on the Public Investment Corporation Bill. On Wednesday, the finance committee will meet to discuss VBS Mutual Bank and Capitec.
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will host a meeting of professionals drawn from across all business sectors.
