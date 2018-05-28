POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC to clarify stance on land expropriation

The ANC is expected to make clear its stance on the expropriation of land without compensation this week.

The outcomes of the governing party’s land summit were expected to be discussed at a meeting of its national executive committee in Pretoria at the weekend.

The summit recommended the inclusion of expropriation without compensation in the Expropriation Bill, as it believed that the Constitution allowed the government to do so.

The party’s view, after the summit, was that section 25 allowed the state to expropriate without compensation, but the issue was that this had not been tested. The recommendations may raise the hackles of those national executive committee members who took a populist and factional stance during the ANC’s national conference in December on changing the Constitution to include expropriation without compensation.

The national executive committee will also discuss the replacement of North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, who resigned last week. Mahumapelo remains the ANC’s chairman in the province, a position he was elected to, but he reportedly might be facing a fight in the national executive committee over this position as well.