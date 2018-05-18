DA Eastern Cape member of the provincial legislature (MPL) Veliswa Mvenya has resigned from the party.

But the DA veteran says this is not the end of her political career.

"I am not retiring from politics‚ I’m just taking a break‚" she said on Friday morning.

Mvenya‚ a member of the party for almost 19 years‚ was adamant that her decision to quit the party had nothing to do with former DA MPL Nosimo Balindlela’s decision to move back to the ANC.

"I’ve been in the DA for a long time‚ over 18 years‚ so it’s been a long journey. I think it’s time to take a break and spend more time with my daughter‚" Mvenya said.

Asked why she quit now instead of finishing her term in the legislature‚ which comes to an end in 2019, she replied: "I need to leave before the campaign starts. I don’t want to disrupt the campaign by leaving then. The DA must be able to campaign without me distracting them."

In 2017, Mvenya contested the DA Eastern Cape leader position but lost to Nqaba Bhanga. In April‚ she ran against Nomafrench Mbombo for the DA Women’s Network leader post but failed to garner enough support to win.

Mvenya was adamant that this had not influenced her decision to leave the party.

"I’m bigger than that‚" she said.

In the run-up to the 2016 local government elections‚ reports surfaced of a strained relationship between Mvenya and mayor Athol Trollip. She has also bumped heads with some in the DA’s top leadership.

Asked if she was leaving the party on a good slate‚ Mvenya said: "As far as I know I am leaving on a good slate. I can’t answer for them [the leadership]."

"I am going to take a holiday and spend time with my daughter.… But I am not retiring from politics‚ I’m taking a break‚" Mvenya said.

"I am still going to occupy the political space in the future."