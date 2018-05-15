KZN regions aim to stop elections as factional battles rage

Five ANC regions in KwaZulu-Natal have threatened to go to court in order to stop elective regional conferences.

They said political killings in the province were hampering free and fair elections and claimed a hit list targeting rival factions was being circulated in the province.

Abaqulusi, eThekwini, Lower South Coast and Moses Mabhida are still to have their regional elections while the Greater KwaDukuza, Nkosi Bhambatha, Musa Dladla, Far North and Emalahleni regions have already convened their conferences.

Calls for unity by the ANC’s national leadership have largely been ignored and the party in the province is still riddled with factionalism.

Despite the emergence of a ‘hit list’ and political killings in the province, the ANC Youth League in the province maintained the environment was conducive for the elective congress to be convened.

The league was a major backer of the Sihle Zikalala faction that supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the governing party’s elective conference in December 2017.

The Youth League said on Monday there was a concerted effort and well-funded grouping in the ANC who wanted to stall the elective conference.

"This grouping is a gang of suicide bombers who have only one ambition: to frustrate all unity and stability efforts in the province. This gang is also responsible for spreading the propaganda that KwaZulu-Natal is a no-go area for President Cyril Ramaphosa," provincial chairman Kwazi Mshengu said.

He was referring to a pro-Ramaphosa grouping that had supported Senzo Mchunu’s candidacy during the disputed 2015 provincial conference where Zikalala emerged victorious.

The court nullified the conference results, resulting in the current crisis.

Mshengu said these people were unhappy that Ramaphosa was not delivering on what he had promised them.

Mike Mabuyakhulu had supported Ramaphosa at the Nasrec conference. He is now the convener of the provincial task team responsible for giving effect to the court’s ruling and the co-ordination of provincial conferences.

The ANC’s national working committee recently visited the province to intervene. It subsequently pronounced that the elections should be held before the end of May.