Patricia De Lille says she is "great enough" to put aside the differences between herself and the DA after the High Court in Cape Town ordered her re-appointment as the city’s mayor on Tuesday.

A week after the DA rescinded her membership of the party‚ resulting in her immediate removal as mayor‚ Judge Patrick Gamble ordered that she be reinstated as a party member and as mayor‚ pending her legal challenge. But the judgment also said De Lille had to subject herself to party discipline and follow its mandate in the decisions she makes.

De Lille’s tone was conciliatory after the urgent interdict was granted‚ and she said she had "always subjected [herself] to party discipline". "I always did‚ I always did. I mean the records and the minutes are there‚" she told TimesLIVE. "I’m great enough to put the differences aside‚ to put the differences aside for the people of the City of Cape Town."

She did not want to comment on whether she would withdraw her statements made on Radio 702 last month — which Gamble said amounted to a declaration that she would leave the DA — saying only that "the court would review that decision next week".

She said she would be in touch with DA leader Mmusi Maimane to talk about how to manage their relationship until the outcome of her application to review the DA’s decision about her membership is known.

"I will phone‚ and I will write to the leader‚ and I will write to [federal council chairman] James Selfe and say‚ ‘Listen‚ can we, for the sake of the people of the City of Cape Town and for good governance, continue to work together.’ It’s all about the people of the City of Cape Town‚ not just for me."

Shortly after the judgment‚ she tweeted a photograph of herself in the mayor’s office at Cape Town Civic Centre.

"Back at work. For the sake of the people of Cape Town, for the sake of good governance, let us rise above our differences and put the people of #CapeTownFirst," she wrote.