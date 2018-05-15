De Lille ‘great enough’ to put aside differences with the DA and return as mayor
The High Court judge who reinstated her as mayor did warn that she subject herself to party discipline, something Patricia de Lille insists ‘she always did’
Patricia De Lille says she is "great enough" to put aside the differences between herself and the DA after the High Court in Cape Town ordered her re-appointment as the city’s mayor on Tuesday.
A week after the DA rescinded her membership of the party‚ resulting in her immediate removal as mayor‚ Judge Patrick Gamble ordered that she be reinstated as a party member and as mayor‚ pending her legal challenge. But the judgment also said De Lille had to subject herself to party discipline and follow its mandate in the decisions she makes.
De Lille’s tone was conciliatory after the urgent interdict was granted‚ and she said she had "always subjected [herself] to party discipline". "I always did‚ I always did. I mean the records and the minutes are there‚" she told TimesLIVE. "I’m great enough to put the differences aside‚ to put the differences aside for the people of the City of Cape Town."
She did not want to comment on whether she would withdraw her statements made on Radio 702 last month — which Gamble said amounted to a declaration that she would leave the DA — saying only that "the court would review that decision next week".
She said she would be in touch with DA leader Mmusi Maimane to talk about how to manage their relationship until the outcome of her application to review the DA’s decision about her membership is known.
"I will phone‚ and I will write to the leader‚ and I will write to [federal council chairman] James Selfe and say‚ ‘Listen‚ can we, for the sake of the people of the City of Cape Town and for good governance, continue to work together.’ It’s all about the people of the City of Cape Town‚ not just for me."
Shortly after the judgment‚ she tweeted a photograph of herself in the mayor’s office at Cape Town Civic Centre.
"Back at work. For the sake of the people of Cape Town, for the sake of good governance, let us rise above our differences and put the people of #CapeTownFirst," she wrote.
Back at work. For the sake of the people of Cape Town, for the sake of good governance, let us rise above our differences and put the people of #CapeTownFirst pic.twitter.com/zd8dZ4vdUG— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 15, 2018
But as De Lille extended an olive branch‚ on the other side of the court room the DA leadership‚ represented by party deputy chairwoman Natasha Mazzone and Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ insisted De Lille would govern on their terms.
"The court has clearly indicated that Ms De Lille has to make herself available to all DA policy and practices and remains under the instruction of the DA and, therefore, cannot act on her own mandate. She has to act on the mandate of the DA" said Mazzone.
"I think the most important thing to realise is that the actual crux of the matter is going to be heard on 25 May. What’s important is that the city remains completely stable and that service delivery remains our primary focus."
