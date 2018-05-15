The DA and National Freedom Party (NFP) walked out of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Tuesday in protest against the presence of Jacob Zuma at the provincial agriculture and rural development department’s budget presentation.

Zuma was invited by agriculture and rural development MEC Themba Mthembu as his special guest‚ but the move backfired when the two opposition parties said they could not tolerate the former president’s presence in the legislature in Pietermaritzburg.

The DA and NFP accused Zuma of being part of the looting of the economy‚ saying they could not share the same house as him as he was responsible for state capture with the Gupta family.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu’s attempt to intervene by explaining that Zuma was just a guest and not scheduled to speak fell on deaf ears.

Of the opposition‚ only the IFP remained for the budget vote.

It has been reliably disclosed that Mthembu was warned by his officials against inviting Zuma.

The DA’s provincial spokesperson on agriculture and rural development‚ Sizwe Mchunu‚ posted on his Facebook page shortly after the walkout: "We‚ @DA–KZN in the KZN legislature, have staged a walkout in protest of Jacob Zuma’s presence in the chamber. Kwashuba!!! Akonakele."