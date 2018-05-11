Politics

Angry ANC members want court to nullify Phumulo Masualle’s cabinet moves

The premier has axed of four MECs who supported his campaign for ANC chairmanship leading up to 2017’s provincial elective conference

11 May 2018 - 11:54 Siphe Macanda
Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle. Picture: THE HERALD
Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle. Picture: THE HERALD

Disgruntled ANC members in the Eastern Cape are due to approach the High Court in Grahamstown on Tuesday in an attempt to nullify the recent provincial cabinet shake-up.

The group will bring an urgent application next week in an attempt to block the reshuffle from being fully effected.

On Thursday, premier Phumulo Masualle announced a reshuffle of his cabinet‚ which saw the axing of four MECs who supported his campaign for chairmanship leading up to 2017’s provincial elective conference.

Late on Thursday members of the party‚ through Wikus van Rensburg Attorneys‚ demanded that the premier not go through with the reshuffle‚ claiming that the provincial executive committee (PEC) that mandated Masualle was not in good standing.

In the letter‚ which was also copied to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule‚ the attorneys say they had been approached by "concerned" ANC members that were delegates at last year’s conference that ended in violence.

The lawyers claim that the conference collapsed and the standing of the PEC was questionable and the structure should not be taking any decisions as ANC internal remedial processes had not been exhausted.

Subsequent to the conference, a team led by Sbu Ndebele was established to probe the outcomes of the conference.

"For reasons that our clients cannot understand‚ the national executive committee has yet to debate the Ndebele report and make a decision. In the meantime‚ the current PEC is making decisions‚ many of which are controversial and have a far-reaching effect not only for the ANC but also for the province as the whole. It is our client’s view that these decisions are null and void‚" part of the letter of demands reads.

The group will further bring a second urgent application to compel the NEC to make a decision on the Ndebele report.

"In the event of the premier taking further decisions on the instructions of the PEC‚ including the reshuffle of the cabinet‚ we hold instructions to bring an application to set those decisions aside‚" the lawyers further demand.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Malema wants land on which urban houses are built ...
Politics
2.
Zakes Tolo revelation prompted Supra Mahumapelo’s ...
Politics
3.
EFF will target land on bonded houses, says Malema
Politics
4.
DA apologises for messy break-up with Patricia de ...
Politics
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: EFF changes tack as it plans power ...
Politics

Related Articles

Eastern Cape premier under pressure to fire some of his MECs
Politics

ANC will not tolerate defiance by premier Phumulo Masualle
Politics

Chaos in Eastern Cape PEC on agenda at ANC meeting of top brass
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.