Embattled Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle fired four of his MECs‚ a earlier than he had initially planned to.

Those who lost their jobs were rural development and agrarian reform MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane, transport MEC Thandiswa Marawu, finance MEC Sakhumzi Somyo and social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi.

In a statement published by his office on Thursday‚ Masualle announced that Eastern Cape ANC chairman Oscar Mabuyane was now the MEC of economic development‚ environmental affairs and tourism, and of the provincial treasury.

Masualle’s reshuffle also featured a host of other changes.

Mlungisi Mvoko was named as new human settlements MEC‚ and Xolile Nqatha as rural development and agrarian reform MEC. Masualle also appointed Helen Sauls-August to the health MEC position and Bulelwa Tunyiswa to the sport‚ recreation‚ arts and culture MEC post

The changes mean Pemmy Majodina will move to public works and Phumza Dyantyi to social development,‚ effective from Wednesday‚ a day before the announcement.

Masualle said: "I wish to thank the outgoing members of the provincial executive council for their loyalty and dedication to the people of the Eastern Cape‚ and I wish them well in their future endeavours.

"I further welcome and wish the new members of the provincial executive committee well in their new responsibilities."