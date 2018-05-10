EFF plans national shutdown to push health agenda

"Those who are remaining are not properly paid. They are overworked … I’m briefed that doctors are going to go on strike because of the lack of resources."

He said the party also wanted a total ban on alcohol advertising as the substance had a serious impact in society.

"Alcohol is being advertised as if it is a cool thing to have … people become gullible like that and take alcohol because they think it is a cool thing to have.

"We are going to push for a complete ban of alcohol advertisement."

He said the party wanted to push for public clinics to be open 24 hours.

Malema did not divulge what form the national shutdown would take.