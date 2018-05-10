BREAKING NEWS: EFF drops motion against Athol Trollip

The EFF has withdrawn the motion of no confidence against Athol Trollip.

The motion was set to be debated and voted on for the third time on Thursday, after two previous special council meetings had descended into chaos.

The DA in the Eastern Cape had also indicated that motions tabled against speaker Jonathan Lawack and chief whip Werner Senekal had also been withdrawn in the special council meeting on Thursday, along with the motion against Trollip.

The EFF had tabled the motion against Trollip in a bid to punish the DA for not supporting land expropriation without compensation.

It was expected that Trollip would have survived the motion if it had come to a vote.

Lawack had at the second special council meeting on the matter said the meeting was permanently adjourned, but had indicated earlier this week that he had decided to let meeting reconvene again after receiving legal and political advice on the matter.