Can Mmusi Maimane steer the DA through SA's maelstrom of race?

At that congress the so-called "battle of ideas" was fought and a new value, which was championed by Maimane, was adopted by the party. That value was diversity.

The party proclaimed that it would take "active steps to promote and advance diversity in its own ranks". Unlike many other political parties in SA that have committed to diversifying their public representatives on race, gender and age lines, the DA did not spell out what it meant by this, other than concluding that it "recognises the right of each individual to be who they want to be, from domination by others (sic)".

Depending on who you spoke to, the "active steps" that would be taken were regarded as one of the biggest victories at the congress, despite not spelling out what exactly these steps would entail. Delegates who feared that the clause would be a way of getting race and gender quotas adopted through the back door celebrated their victory as the DA also made rejecting quotas a part of its constitution.

The outcome did not quell the long-simmering debate in the party. The issue was already in the spotlight before the last delegate had left the congress venue in Tshwane.

At the first media briefing held by the new leadership, spokeswoman and deputy federal chairwoman Refiloe N’tsheke was asked how she felt about being the only female leader in the DA’s top national structures. Maimane replied that he wanted more female leaders.

Since its formation, the DA has continually been accused of being a white party representing white interests and of not being representative enough in its senior leadership positions and parliamentary caucus.

The accusations have not muted since Maimane’s election and continue despite the fact that seven of the DA’s provincial leaders are black and its public representatives are becoming increasingly diverse. He faces pressure from outside the DA and within his own party on the diversity issue.

He walked straight into the firing line after he proclaimed in his Freedom Day address in Soshanguve that "white privilege and black poverty" must be confronted.

City Press reported on Sunday that DA deputy chief whip Mike Waters, chief whip John Steenhuisen and MP Natasha Mazzone were critical of his comments, citing fears that the party would lose the support of white voters ahead of the 2019 national elections — a massive test for the party, which aspires to win Gauteng.