BREAKING NEWS: Ousted Patricia de Lille to take battle to court

But Ian Neilson, the deputy mayor who has been put in charge after her ouster, says he is in "full control".

“The administration of the city is secure and we remain committed to the work we do to deliver services across the city‚” Neilson said at a media briefing hours after De Lille’s DA membership was rescinded.

On Tuesday, the DA announced that De Lille’s party membership had automatically been terminated following her pronouncements during a radio interview that she would leave the party after she clears her name.

James Selfe, the party’s federal council chairman, said that De Lille had on two separate occasions during a radio interview on 702 stated that she intended to resign from the party as soon as she had “cleared her name”.

Selfe said the DA constitution provides that a party member ceases to be a member when he or she publicly declares his or intention to resign or publicly resigns.

The federal legal commission found that De Lille intended to resign from the DA and therefore her membership ceased on the day of the April interview on Radio 702. Selfe said the fact that De Lille had ceased to be a DA member rendered other processes moot, including the consideration of the recall clause and her disciplinary hearing.

Therefore, De Lille could no longer continue serving as mayor. Her deputy, Ian Neilson, is expected to take over as interim mayor.