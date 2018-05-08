The DA admitted on Tuesday that its rift with Patricia de Lille has damaged its relationship with voters.

Announcing that De Lille was no longer a party member after she declared in a radio interview that she was "walking away"‚ the DA said it apologised for the impact of the break-up on the City of Cape Town.

"This has been a confusing time for the citizens of Cape Town‚" Natasha Mazzone‚ deputy chairwoman of the DA federal council‚ told a media briefing at party headquarters in Cape Town.

"Our priority is to restore stability and coherence to the city government so that we can continue to provide excellent and responsive services to the people of the city.

"We recognise that we will need to rebuild trust with the voters and will do our utmost best to ensure that we get back to the business of governing Cape Town."

Mazzone said the party was "deeply concerned" about the impact the De Lille affair had had on the residents of Cape Town.

"It is no secret that the DA has suffered immeasurable damage because of this issue due to the lack of information presented to our voters‚" she said.

De Lille told TimesLIVE she would respond to the DA announcement at a news conference being arranged for 11am on Tuesday.