POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa quiz set to be the highlight of Parliament’s week

The highlight of the Parliamentary calendar this week will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the National Assembly on Tuesday, when he answers questions from MPs.

For the rest of the week, Parliament will be dominated by budget votes in which government departments detail plans and spending priorities.

On Wednesday, Parliament will debate the budget votes for the departments of basic education, science and technology, justice and social development. On Thursday, the focus will be on economic development, arts and culture, human settlements and communications. The departments of rural development and land reform, and planning, monitoring and evaluation budget votes are scheduled for Friday.

The portfolio committee on home affairs will on Tuesday be briefed by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and director-general Mkuseli Apleni on the privatisation of a section of OR Tambo International Airport and its award to Fireblade Aviation.

The High Court in Pretoria recently found Gigaba’s claim that he never gave approval to the Oppenheimer project to establish a VIP facility at OR Tambo during a meeting in January 2016 was false.