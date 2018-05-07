Athol Trollip to face motion of no confidence again, brought by the EFF

For the third time, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip will face a motion of no confidence on Thursday, sponsored by the EFF.

It is the same motion that on two previous occasions has seen the council descending into chaos resulting in the matter being abandoned. The issue has yet to be debated or voted on.

In the second attempt on the motion on April 10, speaker Jonathan Lawack, who is a DA member, was forced to announce that the special meeting was "permanently adjourned".

However, it now seems that the matter was not permanently adjourned. On Monday the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s communications office sent out a media advisory, saying it would like to "inform members of the media that the two special council meetings that were adjourned will reconvene this week."

The advisory added: "The first special council meeting was convened to discuss the motion of no confidence against the executive mayor, Athol Trollip, and was adjourned on April 10. The speaker of council will reconvene that special council meeting on May 10."

The EFF had tabled the motion in a bid to punish the DA for not supporting land expropriation without compensation.

Trollip told Business Day after the April meeting that the opposition parties behind the motion had expected it to be debated in council within two weeks but had then said other options were to either table a new motion of no confidence or to approach the courts.