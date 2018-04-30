POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa promised a kind Workers’ Day rally reception

As workers across the country prepare to commemorate International Workers’ Day on Tuesday, all eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa to address some of the most contentious issues at play in the labour market.

The president is expected to deliver the key address at Cosatu’s main Workers’ Day rally in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape on Tuesday, exactly a year after former president Jacob Zuma was humiliated by workers who prevented him from addressing a similar gathering in Bloemfontein.

The rally will also activate the ANC’s campaign in Nelson Mandela Bay, where it hopes to reclaim the electorate’s support for the party in the build-up to the 2019 elections.

Despite the criticism expressed by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) through mass protests last week, the ANC and Cosatu have given assurances the rally will not face similar disruptions.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will be marking the day with farm workers in Wellington, Western Cape, where the party says it will be celebrating its successful projects, including farm equity share schemes.