As the DA caucus debated the fate of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Wednesday‚ allegations of "document shredding" reached Cape Town city council speaker Dirk Smit‚ sparking an investigation.

Complaints lodged against Suzette Little, Cape Town MMC for Area North, alleged that she tried to lock staff out of her office while shredding documents.

Smit confirmed to TimesLive that he had received two complaints but declined to discuss details of the investigation. "I can confirm that I have two complaints from two people who report directly to Councillor Suzette Little and I am busy with an investigation."

Little said she had a paper-shredding machine in her office‚ that documents were shredded daily, and that the allegations appeared to be frivolous. "I’ve got a shredding machine in my office and we shred agendas every day. I’m sitting on about seven different committees‚" she said. "My office deals with queries. I’m not near investigations. I deal with complaints."

She said she had not yet received word of the complaints. "You need to tell me which documents I’m shredding because both my staff are in my office so I can’t give you any comment in terms of the allegations."

Little is perceived to be an ally of De Lille‚ who has claimed that various allegations against her by a faction of the DA were an attempt to get rid of her as mayor.