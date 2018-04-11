DA candidates start to jostle for premier post

There is likely to be intense contestation within the DA for the post of premier candidate for the province.

Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana announced on Monday evening that he was in the running for the post.

There was talk in the DA that leader Mmusi Maimane may be in the running as the opposition party’s candidate. However, at the party congress over the weekend, Maimane was announced as the DA’s "presidential candidate" for 2019.

Other leaders rumoured to be in the running for the Gauteng premiership include party policy chief Gwen Ngwenya, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and his Tshwane counterpart, Solly Msimanga.

While the DA was understood to have conducted research on potential premier candidates, the selection process for candidates had not yet started. It includes interviews by the party’s top brass.

Speaking at the Glenvista Country Club, Gana, a former DA youth leader, said: "I am a social liberal through and through. The DA is forever imprinted in my political DNA. I am ready to deliver a famous victory — not for me, but for the voiceless majority of Gauteng, who have been marginalised and ignored for far too long."

Gana said the dream of a non-racial SA lived on despite the storm threatening to engulf the country. He said his own political story was "sharpened" by the daily injustices of apartheid, as much as it was by the "triumph of the human spirit" to overcome this.

He hailed the late ANC struggle veteran, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, saying her fight for freedom with the "fierce urge-ncy of now" should be reignited.

"I entered politics to help pull down South Africa’s walls of Jericho: the social and economic legacy of apartheid.

"I took up the good fight to build a South Africa that truly belongs to all her people — for the many and not just the few," Gana said.

He said the pace of change in SA was too slow and in many ways, the country was regressing. "Old trends can be like the power of the river, when we stop moving forwards, the current pulls us backwards. It is our job to never relax back into old habits and to keep pushing forward," Gana said.

