Politics

NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

Athol Trollip blasts opposition party councillors bent on instability

11 April 2018 - 05:45 Claudi Mailovich
Athol Trollip. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Athol Trollip. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Nelson Mandela Bay metro mayor Athol Trollip says opposition party councillors are bent on creating instability in the council in order for it to be placed under administration.

The DA-led council would go to court, if necessary, to thwart opposition attempts to disrupt council meetings in the metro, Trollip said.

A second council meeting, in which a motion of no confidence against the mayor would have been debated, collapsed on Tuesday morning.

The motion was sponsored by the EFF in a bid to punish the DA for not supporting land expropriation without compensation. It was supported by the United Democratic Movement and the ANC.

"If they want to disrupt council, we will take legal action against them. They want it to be out under administration," Trollip said.

The DA was working on strengthening the coalition to get it "past the vulnerabilities" that it currently faced., he said.

Nelson Mandela Bay is governed by a coalition of the DA, Congress of the People, the African Christian Democratic Party and its newest coalition partner the Patriotic Alliance.

The four parties, however, did not have the 61 seats needed for a majority in the council.

The parties have all together only 60 seats.

The African Independent Congress (AIC) has promised the DA its single vote, a move that could see Trollip survive the no-confidence vote.

However, the AIC is still an official coalition partner of the ANC and had given its vote to the party following the 2016 local government elections.

The AIC merely put its vote behind Trollip in a bid to punish the ANC for not delivering on its promise to move the small town of Matatiele from within the boundaries of the Eastern Cape to KwaZulu-Natal.

Trollip said the opposition parties were expecting the original motion to be debated by the council in the next two weeks.

However, the options were to either table a new motion of no confidence or approach the courts, he said.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

EDITORIAL: Neat solution not enough for the DA

The Democratic Alliance seldom gets credit for the fact that it is by far the most racially diverse in the country
Opinion
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Old guard continues to control the DA

The rejection of quotas was informed by a view that the DA has to be an alternative to the ANC, not an ‘alternative ANC’
Politics
2 days ago

Mmusi Maimane says opponents respond to DA growth with lies and deceit

Maimane says SA needs plan to break down the walls the government has erected between the insiders and the outsiders in society
Politics
3 days ago

Nuts and bolts of DA’s federal congress

It is the highest decision-making body of the party and meets at least every three years
Features
5 days ago

2019 elections: DA shaping up for battle

The DA is getting ready to formulate and finalise important issues at its congress in Pretoria
Features
6 days ago

DA in pole position to lead SA into the coalition country it will become

The opposition party’s history of mergers has given it the strategic insight and skills needed in political partnerships, writes Leon Schreiber
Opinion
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma's rebel alliance is about to ...
Politics
2.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa must shake off Zuma and ...
Politics
3.
DA candidates start to jostle for premier post
Politics
4.
Athol Trollip blasts opposition party councillors ...
Politics
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC is in a dangerous dance ...
Politics

Related Articles

Athol Trollip dodges another no-confidence vote as meeting disintegrates, again
National

DA’s Athol Trollip remains upbeat on surviving EFF motion
Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: Old guard continues to control the DA
Politics

DA’s Trollip trumps Msimanga in vote
Politics

2019 elections: DA shaping up for battle
Features

DA in pole position to lead SA into the coalition country it will become
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.