POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Madikizela-Mandela funeral and services will dominate
The death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will dominate the coming week’s events.
The memorial service will be held at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, but memorial events are scheduled for the whole week.
The funeral service will take place on Saturday, followed by the burial at Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery.
Wednesday is D-day for the remaining witnesses in the inquiry into the capture of Eskom by the Gupta family.
Those still left to give evidence are former South African Airways chairwoman Dudu Myeni, former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane and the three Gupta brothers, Atul, Ajay and Rajesh.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises will meet on Wednesday in anticipation that the witnesses will respond positively to the subpoenas issued against them following their failure to appear voluntarily before the inquiry. But if they do not turn up then "the committee will go to the police", chairwoman of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho said. "We are very serious about this."
It is an offence not to comply with a subpoena and in this event a warrant of arrest could be issued.
Myeni, a close friend of the former president, has repeatedly pleaded illness, which she claimed has prevented her from flying to attend the inquiry.
The committee wants her to respond to testimony by former Eskom chairman Zola Tsotsi that in March 2015 he was called to Zuma’s presidential residence in Durban, where Myeni allegedly urged the suspension of three senior executives — then CEO Tshediso Matona, former head of capital Dan Marokane and former chief financial officer Tsholofelo Molefe. Zuma allegedly entered the room during the conversation.
The three executives were subsequently suspended and eventually left the utility, allegedly making way for Gupta-associated executives.
There are a host of issues to raise with the Gupta brothers. Through their attorneys they have said they will not attend the inquiry — which they claim has been conducted in an unfair manner — because they are out of the country.
Warrants of arrest have been issued against the three brothers, some of them in relation to the Estina dairy project, but these have not yet been served. There is also a warrant of arrest out for Duduzane Zuma.
Critical among the questions to the Guptas would be their role in the controversial purchase of the Optimum coal mine by their company, Tegeta Exploration and Resources, from Glencore, which was squeezed out of its coal supply contract with Eskom.
