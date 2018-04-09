POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Madikizela-Mandela funeral and services will dominate

The death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will dominate the coming week’s events.

The memorial service will be held at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, but memorial events are scheduled for the whole week.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, followed by the burial at Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery.

Wednesday is D-day for the remaining witnesses in the inquiry into the capture of Eskom by the Gupta family.

Those still left to give evidence are former South African Airways chairwoman Dudu Myeni, former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane and the three Gupta brothers, Atul, Ajay and Rajesh.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises will meet on Wednesday in anticipation that the witnesses will respond positively to the subpoenas issued against them following their failure to appear voluntarily before the inquiry. But if they do not turn up then "the committee will go to the police", chairwoman of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho said. "We are very serious about this."