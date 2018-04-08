Politics

Athol Trollip remains federal chairperson of the DA

08 April 2018 - 14:07 Claudi Mailovich
Athol Trollip celebrates with the delegation from the Eastern Cape after he was elected as DA federal chairperson, beating Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, at the DA's federal congress. Picture: MASI LOSI
Athol Trollip has retained his position as federal chairperson of the DA.

The position was the most senior one contested at the DA’s federal congress, where Mmusi Maimane was elected uncontested as leader of the party. James Selfe, chairman of the federal council, who also heads up the federal executive, was also elected unopposed.

Trollip, who also serves as the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, stood against Solly Msimanga, mayor of Tshwane. The two men were also up against Free State provincial chairperson, Annelie Lotriet.

Anchen Dreyer, chief electoral officer of the DA, announced the results of Sunday morning’s voting which took place between 6am and 9am on Sunday afternoon. The crowd erupted in cheers after Dreyer announced Trollip’s re-election.

His election makes it his second term in the position. Msimanga is currently mayor of the city of Tshwane.

It was unclear how close the results were, as the DA does not does not publish the numerical breakdown of the vote.

Dion George was elected the new Federal Finance Chairperson, while Thomas Walters was re-elected deputy chairperson of the federal council.

The newly elected Deputy Federal Chairpersons were Ivan Meyer as the first deputy, Mike Waters as the second deputy, and Refiloe Nt’sekhe as the third deputy.

