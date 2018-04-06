DA heads into major indaba as policy debates boil over

Maimane on Thursday told journalists that the DA would vote on over 50 resolutions in the coming days, which it would offer to South Africans should they elect the party to govern in the 2019 election.

But the DA continued to battle with differing internal views on its election strategy and, in effect, how to grow beyond its traditional constituency.

Maimane said that the DA now governed more than 16-million people in three metros and a number of municipalities in the Western Cape — a feat largely made possible during the 2016 local elections through co-operation and coalition agreements with smaller parties.

The DA’s policy offerings were centred on the economy, and particularly on creating employment.

At the same time, it wanted to raise child-care grants. Responding to questions on where the state would get the money to fund this, Maimane said the party could not be limited by a state currently configured by the ANC.

He said reducing ministries alone could add some R5bn to the fiscus. Freezing the increases of public servants and privatising certain state-owned companies could also widen fiscal room.

The DA also sought to do away with the ANC’s value-added tax (VAT) increase. Maimane said VAT was set to hit the poor hardest.

Maimane said the DA did not agree with the country’s legislation on broad-based black economic empowerment but did not propose scrapping legislation to this effect. Instead, it wanted to expand it to become more "inclusive".

The private sector could do more to contribute to society than following "narrow and prescriptive empowerment legislation", including creating and retaining jobs, providing clean energy and water purification plants to rural communities, awarding scholarships, mixed-use housing developments, and providing affordable healthcare superior to that of the public healthcare system.