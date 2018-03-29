Smaller parties give DA's Athol Trollip a lifeline

Unless something unexpected happens on Thursday, it would seem that the DA’s Athol Trollip will survive the vote of no confidence in his leadership of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.

Frantic last-minute political manoeuvring in the metro saw the DA confirming the support of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) on Wednesday at a rally.

Sources said the PA had demanded, and got, the reinstatement of the deputy mayor’s position, which was frozen after Trollip fell out with the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM’s) Mongameli Bobani.

Another small party with only one councillor, the African Independence Congress (AIC), also switched allegiance at the eleventh hour on Wednesday night.

AIC spokesman Aubrey Mhlongo told Business Day that his party had decided to ditch the ANC after it emerged that the governing party’s Eastern Cape legislature had failed to support its demand to move Matatiele from the Eastern Cape to KwaZulu-Natal.

Mhlongo warned the ANC that if it did not deliver on its promise to move Matatiele, the AIC would gun for Ekurhuleni, which the governing party controls thanks only to the support of the AIC.

The motion against Trollip was first announced by EFF leader Julius Malema in Parliament in February.

Malema said at the time that his party would table and pass the motion as a way of punishing the DA for not supporting land expropriation without compensation.

As if in a show of force, both the DA and the EFF held political rallies in the metro to state their cases on Wednesday. "The reasons Malema put for removing me were undemocratic. Like a spoilt child when he didn’t get his way in Parliament with his mad motion that would cripple the economy.

"Malema said he would remove me based on my skin colour," Trollip told the DA rally.