Politics

POLITICAL GOVERNANCE

DA committee wants party leaders’ term raised to five years

29 March 2018 - 05:56 Bekezela Phakathi
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
- Mmusi Maimane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The DA’s constitutional review committee is recommending that the party’s elected leadership serve a five-year term, up from the current three years.

This is likely to spark heated debate when the country’s main opposition convenes for its federal congress in April. DA leader Mmusi Maimane will be elected for another term unopposed.

Some within the party have vehemently opposed the proposal to extend the term of elected leaders, saying it will centralise power and "mean less democracy". According to a document containing some of the proposals of the committee, which Business Day has seen, the federal congress meets two years before the national and provincial elections (at least once every three years). The document said the effect of the amendment will be that, subject to certain checks and balances, federal congress will be held only once every five years.

"It now costs a huge amount of money to hold a one-and-a-half-day meeting, and while the renewal of mandates is critical, it is doubtful whether this justifies the expense. The checks and balances are that federal executive and/or federal council may decide, by the requisite majorities, to convene a congress, or 5,000 members can sign a petition to request one.

"Provision is also made for additional policy conferences to be held," the document read.

One MP who spoke on condition of anonymity said the proposal was problematic and seemed to be designed to extend Maimane’s tenure at the helm of the party. "I would suggest that it’s a bizarre proposal … they clearly want to centralise power," said the MP.

Another DA MP, Gavin Davis, said: "It is not clear at this stage how much support there is for extending the leadership term. All views must be aired and considered at congress, and I look forward to that engagement. Instinctively, however, I am sure most delegates will be against any proposal that centralises power. We need more democracy, not less."

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said the proposal was justifiable and on balance he supported it.

"The federal congress has become an elaborate event and it costs more and more. We have more and more delegates and we end up spending a lot of money speaking to ourselves. While it is important to engage in the renewal of mandates, one should not be spending a lot."

Selfe said the proposals had a lot of checks and balances.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

ANC and DA seem to have learned the wrong lesson on land redistribution

Both parties have been sucked in by EFF’s rhetoric instead of having a rational debate over this emotive issue, writes Bryan Rostron
Opinion
1 day ago

DANIEL SILKE: Maimane is Ramaphosa Lite and the EFF heavies are coming

'For many current and future DA supporters, Ramaphosa is just simply an attractive politician with the smarts and business savvy to book'
Politics
1 day ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Populism is the root cause of the DA’s problems

Under the leadership of Helen Zille and then under Mmusi Maimane in particular, the DA has been taught for years that populism pays
Opinion
1 day ago

VERASHNI PILLAY: DA’s muddled response to Zille’s colonialism tweet has come back to haunt it

When Helen Zille was let off the hook for her tone-deaf comments a seed was planted that could cost the DA dearly at the polls, writes Verashni Pillay
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
NEC rejects ‘inaccurate’ report on Eastern Cape ...
Politics
2.
DANIEL SILKE: Maimane is Ramaphosa Lite and the ...
Politics
3.
Anyone but the DA in charge of Nelson Mandela ...
Politics
4.
PETER BRUCE: The truth is we don't know a lot ...
Politics
5.
DA and coalition partners will survive Nelson ...
Politics

Related Articles

ANC and DA seem to have learned the wrong lesson on land redistribution
Opinion

DANIEL SILKE: Maimane is Ramaphosa Lite and the EFF heavies are coming
Politics

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Populism is the root cause of the DA’s problems
Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: One week to go till Angus Buchan's deluge fills Cape Town's dams
Lifestyle

VERASHNI PILLAY: DA’s muddled response to Zille’s colonialism tweet has come ...
Opinion / Columnists

ANTHONY BUTLER: DA crisis due to more than racial politics
Opinion / Columnists

Selfe and Maimane set to be re-elected unopposed at congress
Politics

Maimane nominated unopposed as DA leader
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.