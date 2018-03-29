AIC warns ANC that it will punish it if it reneges on its Matatiele promise

The ANC could lose another metro if the party does not deliver on its promise to move Matatiele in the Eastern Cape back into KwaZulu-Natal.

The African Independent Congress (AIC) has four seats in Ekurhuleni, which gave the ANC in the metro the coalition it needs to govern.

The threat comes as the AIC has already pulled back on its support of the motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip that was due to take place on Thursday, but was cancelled.

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack indefinitely adjourned the special council meeting after chaos erupted in the council in the morning.

AIC spokesman Aubrey Mhlongo told Business Day on Wednesday evening that his party had decided to change its position in Nelson Mandela Bay and support Trollip in a bid to punish the ANC.

Mhlongo said the AIC’s decision came after the party was informed on Wednesday that the ANC in the Eastern Cape’s provincial legislature had rejected moving Matatiele back into KwaZulu-Natal.

"This is the warning sign for Ekurhuleni. If these guys from the ANC can not honour what they promise; I tell you we are going for them in Ekurhuleni. In Rustenburg as well," Mhlongo said.