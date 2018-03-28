DA and coalition partners will survive Nelson Mandela Bay fracas, thanks to God

Trollip said that at the time he did not accede to the PA’s demands as the position was contested in a court case. "All Julius Malema has is race; we will never say to them ‘go ahead with your racism’. We will not behave in a bad way when things don’t go our way tomorrow."

Trollip thanked residents that had been praying at Vuyisile Mini Square every night since last week.

DA Eastern Cape leader and Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Nqaba Bhanga said they would teach Malema a lesson on Thursday. "Tomorrow is going to be an important day because we are going to teach Julius Malema a lesson that says ‘not in the name of Nelson Mandela’. We must tell Malema that we will not have people divide us on the basis of our skin. We have a new-born Eugene Terre’blanche.

Bhanga continued: "Julius Malema must not think he runs SA because he runs the ANC — he runs the EFF; he doesn’t run the DA‚ the Congress of the People (COPE)‚ the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), or PA. Who is this Julius Malema? This is the same Julius Malema who said he would kill for a man who sold our country to the Guptas."

DA provincial spokesperson Mlindi Nhanha said they walked with God and no one would dare touch them on Thursday. "When you don’t have manners‚ it is a reflection of how you are raised. Athol Trollip invited Julius Malema to come and hear for himself from you [the residents] why you don’t want the ANC in power."

The large group of supporters donning DA T-shirts with posters reading, "Hands off Athol Trollip"‚ "Support Trollip" and the "A team", sang songs in support of Trollip. Coalition partner ACDP’s supporters were also in the crowd. Other posters read, "Keep your hands off our Mayor".

Newly elected Eastern Cape DA Women’s Network chair and councillor Georgina Faldtman also spoke at the event and said residents had voted the ANC out of office because they were fed up. "Nobody said it’s going to be easy. We did not promise to fix problems over night, but we had something on our hands. On August 3 2016‚ the people of this city gave us the mandate to govern."

Faldtman read a list of what the DA claims to have achieved since coming into power in 2016.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said the coalition had so far been saved by a third party — God. "Whenever there’s a gathering like this‚ the people always shout ‘Amandla’ (power)‚ but I want to shout ‘amandla kaThixo (power of God)’. What happens when the power of the people is running out? We have to draw power from a different government, which is God.

"We came together today because we want to save Nelson Mandela Bay from slipping into the hands of the ANC; we don’t want this city to slip back into the hands of corrupt officials. This city was stolen by the previous administration because some leaders were interested in looting the coffers of this centre. We can’t give this city back to a corrupt ANC."

Grootboom concluded: "It is disturbing that the EFF wants to return the city back to the ANC. It is disturbing that their reasoning is because the mayor is a white man. Tomorrow we are going to succeed in that motion‚ we will honour God."