ANC denies that Cameron Dugmore incited violence in Hermanus

The ANC has rubbished claims by the DA that a member of the Western Cape legislature incited violence in Hermanus this week.

On Wednesday, human developments MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said he would submit a motion to the provincial parliament to refer Cameron Dugmore to the ethics committee for inciting violence.

The ANC dismissed Madikizela’s accusation as a "baseless fabrication" and said it was an attempt to shift the spotlight away from the DA’s failure to release land in the area.

Dugmore, who was sent to Hermanus on Tuesday to "intervene" in violent protests that began at the weekend, was photographed sending a WhatsApp message to ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs, in which he wrote: "This is a campaign we must lead and drive in terms of our policies … we must also look at well-located private land and consider…."