POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Details to be given on national minimum wage process

The issue of the postponement of the implementation of the national minimum wage will be at the forefront at the start of this week as Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant is set to brief the media on the process.

The national minimum wage was to be implemented from May 1, but last week acting chairwoman of the portfolio committee on labour, Sharome van Schalkwyk, agreed to proposals that the deadline be pushed back to allow MPs time to consider more than 40 public submissions received on the draft legislation.

Stakeholders warned that the bill was being rushed through Parliament and that it would result in legislation.

Oliphant is expected on Monday to outline what the parliamentary process entails and the way forward.

There are expectations that President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce details on the disciplinary process against suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane.