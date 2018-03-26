POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Details to be given on national minimum wage process
The issue of the postponement of the implementation of the national minimum wage will be at the forefront at the start of this week as Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant is set to brief the media on the process.
The national minimum wage was to be implemented from May 1, but last week acting chairwoman of the portfolio committee on labour, Sharome van Schalkwyk, agreed to proposals that the deadline be pushed back to allow MPs time to consider more than 40 public submissions received on the draft legislation.
Stakeholders warned that the bill was being rushed through Parliament and that it would result in legislation.
Oliphant is expected on Monday to outline what the parliamentary process entails and the way forward.
There are expectations that President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce details on the disciplinary process against suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane.
Moyane was suspended largely due to his handling of the controversy around former SARS head of business and individual taxes Jonas Makwakwa, who came under scrutiny after the Financial Intelligence Centre flagged suspicious and unusual transactions in his bank account and that of his partner, Kelly-Ann Elskie, amounting to R1.2m. Makwakwa resigned last week.
On Thursday, Nelson Mandela Bay metro mayor Athol Trollip will face a motion of no confidence brought by the EFF.
This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema made it clear that his party would punish the DA for its stance on land expropriation without compensation. The EFF has indicated that it would support an ANC candidate of the stature of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.
In Parliament this week the portfolio committee on energy will on Tuesday be briefed by Eskom on the outcome and impact of the National Energy Regulator of SA’s (Nersa’s) tariff decision. Nersa has granted a 5.5% tariff hike for the financial year starting in April.
The standing committee on finance will also be briefed on the situation at South African Airways. On the same day there will be a joint meeting of the water and sanitation portfolio committee and the standing committee on public accounts. They will be briefed on challenges facing the department by the Special Investigating Unit, auditor-general and Treasury.
On Wednesday, the select committee on communications and public enterprises will be briefed on the reduction of the cost to communicate by the Independent Communications Authority of SA and sector stakeholders Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C.
Also on Wednesday, Deputy President David Mabuza will answer questions in the National Council of Provinces.
