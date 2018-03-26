Politics

Jacob Zuma’s ‘kind of face’ cannot represent ANC in its election campaign, SACP says

26 March 2018 - 14:47 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Solly Mapaila. Picture: SOWETAN
Solly Mapaila. Picture: SOWETAN

The South African Communist Party (SACP) says the ANC should exclude former president Jacob Zuma from its electoral campaigns.

"It will be in [the ANC’s] favour as well in our favour if he is not taking part in the electoral platforms‚" said SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila on SABC.

"We seek to transform society to lead it somewhere, and to get there we need incorruptible leaders. We can’t have that kind of face representing our value system. That is completely against what we stand for."

Mapaila said allegations that SACP chairperson Senzeni Zokwana and union federation Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini each received R300,000 from abalone dealer Deon Larry‚ were part of a "smear campaign".

City Press reported on Sunday that the Hawks were investigating an alleged R1m bribe paid to Zuma by the same dealer.

The newspaper reported that Zuma was being investigated by the Hawks for allegedly accepting a R1m cash bribe from Larry in exchange for keeping Zokwana in his Cabinet.

"We view [the allegations] as mere allegations. We see it as part of a smear campaign [against Zokwana]‚ but we take this matter very seriously and we will allow the law to take its course."

Mapaila said Zokwana has not been charged and that he should only be asked to step down as both chairperson of the SACP and as Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries minister once the matter was in court.

"It’s his word against those who are making the allegations. There is no evidence we can think about. Once the matter is in court‚ we will ask him to step aside. He still remains innocent until proven guilty — that is why we want the investigation to be sped up‚" Mapaila said.

