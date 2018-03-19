Selfe and Maimane set to be re-elected unopposed at congress

The DA is pushing for a "diversity" clause to be added to its constitution. This may help it to improve black representation on party benches in legislatures at various levels.

The party has faced criticism that it has more white representation in the legislatures at national, provincial and local government levels and that this does not reflect the diversity in its broader membership and in the country.

There has long been a debate about how to improve representation, with some arguing that quotas should be imposed.

According to the DA’s constitutional amendments, which have been approved and recommended by the party’s constitutional amendment committee, a "diversity" clause is set to be added.

It reads: "South Africa is a richly diverse society … Diversity is one of South Africa’s richest assets. The party celebrates diversity and strives to ensure that every group, every language, every religion and every traditional custom is respected and upheld....

"The party will to the best of its ability attempt to replicate diversity in its own ranks."

The amendment committee justifies the change in the document, saying the DA "is the only party in South Africa that is truly nonracial".

"It is recommended that diversity becomes a value for which we strive."

In other party matters, the disciplinary process on the conduct of City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

marriann@businesslive.co.za