POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Makwakwa, Capitec and VBS on Parliament’s menu

Former South African Revenue Service (SARS) second-in-command Jonas Makwakwa may have resigned, but Parliament’s standing committee on finance is not done and will on Tuesday receive a report back on how the tax authority had cleared him of any wrongdoing in relation to suspicious transactions detected by the Financial Intelligence Centre.

In what marks a big week for the committee, Capitec executives will give their side of the story in response to a damning report by short seller Viceroy into the bank’s affairs. The committee will also delve into the circumstances that led to VBS Mutual Bank being placed under curatorship. All three matters — the Makwakwa saga, Capitec and VBS — will be dealt with on Tuesday.

Committee chairman Yunus Carrim said: "A key concern has been the unacceptable way in which SARS has managed this."

In addition, the committee would continue engagements with SARS to consider whether there was a need to amend legislation or regulations to reduce the prospects of a similar controversy emerging in the future. It also believed that the conduct of law firm Hogan Lovells in the matter must be investigated further.