The EFF will not divert from its plan to table a motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, in April.

This is according to EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ in response to Trollip’s letter to EFF leader Julius Malema, inviting him to visit the city.

In an interview with The Herald on Wednesday‚ Ndlozi said the results of the 2016 municipal elections were a clear indication by the people of the metro that no one deserved to be mayor.

"These results applied to him [Trollip]. There’s no double standard that we’re going to apply here. The EFF reserves its right to table a motion of no confidence‚" he said.

Ndlozi said Trollip’s comment that Malema had not been to Nelson Mandela Bay since the elections demonstrated his arrogance, which he said the party had warned the mayor about.

"Why doesn’t he recognise the public representatives here in Nelson Mandela as part of the life of the EFF?" Ndlozi said.

"The issue on the table will remain for us. The debate is about the DA’s stand on the expropriation of land without compensation and we will not divert from this."

Ndlozi said when the DA tabled motions of no confidence in the past four years against former president Jacob Zuma‚ they had not asked South Africans for their opinions.

Trollip wrote an open letter to Malema on Tuesday, inviting him to come to Nelson Mandela Bay to see how the city was thriving‚ and that the coalition government was delivering services to the poorest of the poor.

Earlier on Wednesday‚ Trollip and Ndlozi were engaged in a Twitter spat in which the EFF said the party was punishing the mayor for his arrogance.

He also highlighted the Patricia de Lille issue‚ saying there was no consultation with the residents of Cape Town before the motion against the Cape Town mayor was tabled in February.

Trollip replied on Twitter that the two cases were totally different: "The one is an internal party process that was fully traversed within our party structures."