This was the emphatic plea from Trollip in a three-page letter to Malema on Tuesday.

In it‚ he detailed how he had admired the EFF leader for his resolute stance to maintain his party’s independence while holding the ANC to account for "its corrupt ways".

He said there had been a growing level of trust between the DA-led coalition and six EFF councillors in the Bay over the last 19 months.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did not respond to a request for comment on Trollip’s letter and EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee could not be reached.

In the letter‚ Trollip expressed his confusion about why Malema was punishing him‚ the DA-led coalition and residents of the Bay for holding a different ideological position on land and "the offensive colour of my skin".

"These two things have been unchanged and self-evident since the first day of our discussions post the 2016 elections‚" wrote Trollip.

"In fact‚ you stated that you chose to co-operate with the ‘better of two devils’."