POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Duduzane and Guptas to appear before inquiry

The bank informed the companies in July that it was cutting ties with them.

In October 2017, the court ordered the bank to continue providing banking services to the Gupta-linked companies to protect their employees.

Wednesday marks the end of the two-week notice period that National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams said he would give lobby group the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) before announcing his decision on whether former president Jacob Zuma should be prosecuted.

Casac has since approached the Constitutional Court urgently seeking to interdict Abrahams from making the announcement until after the court has made a ruling about his employment status.

In December the High Court in Pretoria set aside Abrahams’s appointment, stating that Zuma had been too conflicted to appoint the national director of public prosecutions at the time.

Casac wants the court to decide on its application by Thursday.

South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane is expected to give evidence before the Ntsebeza inquiry.

Headed by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza‚ the inquiry is aimed at determining if members of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) who had been employed by auditing firm KPMG breached the Saica code of conduct in the work the firm did for SARS and the Gupta family.

SARS will also appear before the finance committee in Parliament to address several issues such as claims that its head of business and individual tax, Jonas Makwakwa, has been cleared of misconduct and other allegations, as well as the KPMG report into the alleged rogue unit at the tax agency.

The government is set to announce the conditions of its decision to declare the drought in some parts of the country a national disaster.

On Tuesday, the interministerial task team on drought and water scarcity will brief the media on the action taken under section 27 of the Disaster Management Act.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the National Assembly on Wednesday for his first oral question-and-answer session since being appointed as president in February.

The DA has asked Ramaphosa to explain the government’s land expropriation plan, while the EFF wants the lid lifted on the total amount spent on Jacob Zuma’s legal costs since he took office in 2009.