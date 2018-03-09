EFF seeks to oust Athol Trollip for land vote

The EFF will not use its voting powers to remove DA mayors Solly Msimanga and Herman Mashaba, even though the party would push ahead and oust Athol Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor through a no-confidence motion.

EFF leader Julius Malema made it clear on Thursday in Johannesburg that the party could not punish Johannesburg mayor Mashaba and Tshwane mayor Msimanga for the DA’s stance on land expropriation without compensation, as the two men did not sit on the DA’s national decision-making body.

Trollip is the federal chairman of the DA.

Malema said the party had asked for a special sitting on the motion against Trollip on April 6. "Trollip ought to know that his role in the reactionary decision to oppose land expropriation, which seeks to maintain white supremacy, and the indignity of black people, has implications on local municipalities."

The EFF had earlier indicated that it would support an ANC candidate of the stature of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas. Malema said the EFF had not spoken to the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay, but that it had merely identified a suitable individual who happened to be an ANC member.

He said if Trollip was to stand again if the motion to remove him succeeded, he would have to win without an EFF vote.

Jonas told Business Day on Wednesday there had been no communication from the ANC to him on the matter. He said he was busy with private things and was not looking for work.

The DA retained ward one in Nelson Mandela Bay, with support at 92% in a by-election on Wednesday, which the party described as a resounding vote of confidence in the coalition.