WATCH: SA’s land debate heats up
02 March 2018 - 08:58
On Wednesday, the National Assembly set in motion a process to amend the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. Bulelwa Mabasa, Director and Land Claims Specialist at Werkmans Attorneys is of the view that there are several issues complicating the expropriation without compensation stance, she joined us in-studio to discuss those and possible implications
Bulelwa Mabasa, director and land claims specialist at Werksmans Attorneys, talks to Business Day TV about land expropriation without compensation
