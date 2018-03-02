Politics

WATCH: SA’s land debate heats up

02 March 2018 - 08:58 Business Day TV
EFF leader Julius Malema tabled a motion on expropriation of land without compensation in the National Assembly.
On Wednesday, the National Assembly set in motion a process to amend the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. Bulelwa Mabasa, Director and Land Claims Specialist at Werkmans Attorneys is of the view that there are several issues complicating the expropriation without compensation stance, she joined us in-studio to discuss those and possible implications

Bulelwa Mabasa, director and land claims specialist at Werksmans Attorneys, talks to Business Day TV about land expropriation without compensation

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

No need to panic about land policy, says Duarte

ANC insists that land expropriation without compensation will not undermine the economy or food production
National
6 hours ago

MPs will weigh up diverging reports on land proposal

Factors other than the cold facts are likely to influence the decision to change the Constitution, writes Neels Blom
National
6 hours ago

There is a way to expropriate while protecting property rights

Experts argue country must look beyond hysteria, scare-mongering, writes Carol Paton
National
6 hours ago

Santam keeps a close watch on land expropriation debate

A possible slowdown in property purchases could affect the short-term insurer
Companies
6 hours ago

LETTER: Land: handle with care

The EFF are populists and do not have the best interests of all our people at heart
Opinion
7 hours ago

