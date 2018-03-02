SACP and Cosatu still seek tripartite alliance changes

President Cyril Ramaphosa might be leading the ANC, but Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) are still pushing for a reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance.

Both the SACP and Cosatu had called on former president Jacob Zuma to step down or be removed and Cosatu backed Ramaphosa in the ANC succession race.

The alliance was at its weakest under Zuma’s leadership, and the SACP had resolved at its 14th congress in 2017 that it would contest elections.

The SACP said this week the building of a popular left front together with the reconfiguration of the alliance formed the central tenets of the congress’s resolution on state and power, and that the party was forging ahead with its implementation.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said on Thursday, following a meeting of the union federation’s central executive committee, that the SACP’s decision not to cast the resolution in stone provided an opportunity for the union federation and its affiliates to reflect on the "weighty matters of the SACP and state power and implications of this question on the nature of the alliance".

This would be discussed at Cosatu’s September congress.

"We now have a situation where the SACP and Cosatu totally agree on the need for a fundamental change in the nature of the alliance," Ntshalintshali said.