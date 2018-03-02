Politics

ISSUES OF UNITY

SACP and Cosatu still seek tripartite alliance changes

02 March 2018 - 05:53 Claudi Mailovich
Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali. Picture: SOWETAN
Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali. Picture: SOWETAN
Image:

President Cyril Ramaphosa might be leading the ANC, but Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) are still pushing for a reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance.

Both the SACP and Cosatu had called on former president Jacob Zuma to step down or be removed and Cosatu backed Ramaphosa in the ANC succession race.

The alliance was at its weakest under Zuma’s leadership, and the SACP had resolved at its 14th congress in 2017 that it would contest elections.

The SACP said this week the building of a popular left front together with the reconfiguration of the alliance formed the central tenets of the congress’s resolution on state and power, and that the party was forging ahead with its implementation.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said on Thursday, following a meeting of the union federation’s central executive committee, that the SACP’s decision not to cast the resolution in stone provided an opportunity for the union federation and its affiliates to reflect on the "weighty matters of the SACP and state power and implications of this question on the nature of the alliance".

This would be discussed at Cosatu’s September congress.

"We now have a situation where the SACP and Cosatu totally agree on the need for a fundamental change in the nature of the alliance," Ntshalintshali said.

Cosatu calls for radical policies and economics

The union federation calls for a policy shift that will ‘radically increase the incomes of workers’
National
3 hours ago

SA’s leadership roles on global stage track its domestic agenda

After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, one commentator called foreign policy the governmental stepchild, referring to its ...
Opinion
1 day ago

ANC hails Ramaphosa’s consultative Cabinet reshuffle

The SACP welcomes the change, Cosatu would have preferred more consultation, the EFF calls it a ‘realignment of delinquent ministers’ and ...
Politics
3 days ago

Cosatu and SACP insist on wide consultation ahead of expected cabinet reshuffle

Zuma was heavily criticised for a lack of consultation ahead of his numerous cabinet reshuffles
National
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
GRAEME HOSKEN: Warnings land plan could leave ...
Politics
2.
GRAEME HOSKEN: David Mabuza - a mover, a shaker ...
Politics
3.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa must create a uniquely ...
Politics
4.
A 10-point plan to orderly land reform in South ...
Politics
5.
How Gigaba broke the rules to give the Guptas ...
Politics

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa disappoints Cosatu by ‘recycling failing ministers’
National

ANN CROTTY: Cosatu, SACP strangely quiet about Gigaba budget
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Now is not right time for a proper shake-up of economic cluster
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.