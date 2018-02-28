Politics

News Leader

WATCH: What Pravin Gordhan plans to do now that he is back in Cabinet

28 February 2018 - 08:34 Business Day TV
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: REUTERS
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: REUTERS

Before Pravin Gordhan was reappointed to Cabinet as minister of public enterprises, he was very outspoken and enraged about state-owned enterprises (SOE) and their involvement in state capture.

He now has the opportunity to do a major cleanup in that space.

He spoke to Business Day TV to share his priorities and the challenges that lie ahead.

 

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

