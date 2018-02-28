News Leader
WATCH: What Pravin Gordhan plans to do now that he is back in Cabinet
28 February 2018 - 08:34
Before Pravin Gordhan was reappointed to Cabinet as minister of public enterprises, he was very outspoken and enraged about state-owned enterprises (SOE) and their involvement in state capture.
He now has the opportunity to do a major cleanup in that space.
He spoke to Business Day TV to share his priorities and the challenges that lie ahead.
