WATCH: Can Nhlanhla Nene keep SA afloat?

On Monday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa returned Nhlanhla Nene to the position of finance minister; former president Jacob Zuma dismissed him more than two years ago and replaced him with Des van Rooyen.

Back in the Treasury, Nene has warned that SA’s budget may not be enough to stave off more downgrades.

He told Business Day TV about his plans and how steering SA through turbulent waters will not be an easy task.