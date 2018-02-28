Politics

News Leader

WATCH: Can Nhlanhla Nene keep SA afloat?

28 February 2018 - 08:43 Business Day TV
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture:TREVOR SAMSON
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture:TREVOR SAMSON

On Monday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa returned Nhlanhla Nene to the position of finance minister; former president Jacob Zuma dismissed him more than two years ago and replaced him with Des van Rooyen.

Back in the Treasury, Nene has warned that SA’s budget may not be enough to stave off more downgrades.

He told Business Day TV about his plans and how steering SA through turbulent waters will not be an easy task.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene tells Business Day TV that steering SA through turbulent waters will not be an easy task

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s great age of mediocrity is upon us

The president is always going to be constrained by the pool of talent available to him, since the executive is drawn from the ANC national caucus ...
Opinion
3 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Nhlanhla Nene has his work cut out to regain ground

If the economy is to get back on track, greater coordination must replace the Zuma-era fragmentation of decision-making
Opinion
3 hours ago

Now is not right time for a proper shake-up of economic cluster

Much deadwood remains in the economic cluster
National
3 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s reshuffle is a move in right direction

Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet strikes a delicate balance, which he described as ‘transitional’ rather than a compromise, and with a focus on unity, ...
Politics
12 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Step by step to a better Cabinet

A bigger axe is to be wielded later, when Cyril Ramaphosa feels he has greater power and advantage
Opinion
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EFF fires warning shot at DA
Politics
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s reshuffle is a move in ...
Politics
3.
The who’s who of Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet
Politics
4.
GRAEME HOSKEN: David Mabuza - a mover, a shaker ...
Politics
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: Gigaba is just an empty suit now
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.