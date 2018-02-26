POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cabinet changes tipped to be on agenda at ANC meeting

Van Rooyen, Gigaba and Brown have been found to have lied to court or to have misled Parliament.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly will consider a draft resolution on expropriation of land without compensation. EFF leader Julius Malema will make a submission on the draft resolution.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is scheduled to make a statement on the increased killing of police officers, placing emphasis on the recent killings at Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

Also on Tuesday, Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts will hold a hearing on efforts by the Department of Water Affairs to tackle irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The portfolio committee on trade and industry will begin its inquiry into compliance with localisation and local public procurement policy for bus procurement. The inquiry will continue on Wednesday.

During his budget speech Gigaba said accounting officers would be instructed to monitor the payment of service providers and suppliers to departments and entities, who should be paid within 30 days.

On Tuesday, the portfolio committee on home affairs will be briefed by the Electoral Commission of SA on the local government elections of 2016. It will also receive a briefing by director-general Mkuseli Apleni on information received on the circumstances surrounding the early naturalisation of the Gupta family.

Also on Tuesday, the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services will meet Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on matters of public interest and her request last year for additional resources.

The standing committee on the auditor-general will continue working through its draft Public Audit Act Amendment Bill.

