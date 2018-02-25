Ramaphosa's new Cabinet is likely 'very soon'

A reshuffle of the Cabinet would be handled with speed, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said in Pretoria on Sunday, following a special meeting of the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

He also indicated that President Cyril Ramaphosa “strongly emphasised” in an address to the meeting “the need for ANC leaders and members to honour the deployments entrusted to them and the need for consequence management where comrades fail to do so”.

Ramaphosa was sworn in as South Africa’s new president just over a week ago, and expectations are high he will reshuffle the Zuma-era Cabinet. Speculation is rife that those who performed poorly or were implicated in corruption and state capture scandals face the axe. These include ministers Bathabile Dlamini, Mosebenzi Zwane and Faith Muthambi.

Magashule said a Cabinet reshuffle was always the prerogative of the president in or after consultation with the national officials.

The ANC’s top six officials will be meeting on Monday in an ordinary meeting, but Magashule said “if the matter arises then, we will then discuss it there”.

He said the party would move swiftly on the matter “so that there is no anxiety”. SA has been without a deputy president since Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma as president.

Magashule said the position would be filled “as we package the entire cabinet”.

“It will be very, very, very soon,” Magashule said. Business Day reported last week that David Mabuza, premier of Mpumalanga and deputy president of the ANC had told his provincial cabinet that he would leave his office soon because of his new responsibilities as ANC deputy president.

A reshuffle at national level was expected before Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his maiden budget speech last week, in which he announced a one percentage point increase of Value Added Tax (VAT).

Magashule said Ramaphosa had also reflected on the budget, noting SA’s constrained fiscal environment and the need for “difficult decisions, including the proposed increase in VAT”.

Magashule said the NEC agreed that government must consider a further range of measures to alleviate the VAT increase's impact on the poor, including additions to the list of zero-rated and tax-exempt items.

Magashule said former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu would be deployed full-time in Luthuli House as the chairman of organising and campaigns, with Dakota Legoete from the North West Province deployed as his deputy.

Mchunu narrowly lost the position of secretary-general to Magashule during the ANC’s tense national conference in December. Asked if Mchunu was there “to neutralise his powers”, Magashule said no, adding that the powers of the secretary-general were clearly defined in terms of the ANC’s constitution.

Former ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa would take his place at the Office of the President to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the party’s resolutions, the performance of its deployees and to assess service delivery.

Mailovichc@businesslive.co.za